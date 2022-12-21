Ericsson & depa Join Forces to Drive 5G Digital Transformation in Thailand

The collaboration entails sharing best practices, advanced understanding and Ericsson's state-of-the-art technology to accelerate Thailand's journey towards becoming a digital economy.

As part of the MoU, Ericsson and depa will establish an innovation lab (Innolab) in depa's Thailand Digital Valley in Chonburi province that will serve as a 5G testbed and service centre for trials of new wireless and network technologies, spectrum sharing, as well as new applications and services in Thailand.

"Ericsson will continue to work closely with key stakeholders to drive the vision of Thailand 4.0 and support the development of the 5G ecosystem. As the global 5G technology leader, Ericsson will bring its state-of-the-art technology and solutions together with our global experience and expertise to realize Thailand's goal of becoming a digital economy and society," states Igor Maurell, Head of Ericsson Thailand.

"We will be working with Ericsson as our strategic partner in driving the ecosystem development in Thailand. Our key mission is to partner with stakeholders in the industry to come up with strategic plans to enhance the digital economy together with fostering innovations that are relevant to depa's goal of creating better living and bolstering the competitiveness of the country," said Asst. Prof. Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, depa's President & CEO.