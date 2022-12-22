FWD Insurance won the prestigious Platinum Award in Technology Innovation
FWD Insurance won Platinum Award in The Best Asia Pacific Contact Center Technology Innovation category at the Contact Center Asia Pacific Conferences and Awards 2022 (CC-APAC), reinforcing the quality of the contact centre's operations.
This recent accolade proves FWD Contact Center's top spot among Asia Pacific's best practices for contact centre innovation.
This year's CC-APAC was held online, with the Thai Contact Center Trade Association as the host country.
Arjan Wes, Chief Commercial Officer of FWD Insurance said, "We are very pleased and delighted for FWD's Contact Center team for winning the honourable award in the Technology Innovation category at the Asia Pacific stage, which is a furtherance of our earlier success as the winner of The Best Effective Technology Contact Center (Gold Award) from the TCCTA Contact Center Awards 2022. Both accolades demonstrate our international service standard and dedication to delivering the best experiences in line with our customer-led approach. We will continue to improve our customer services by integrating advanced technology across all communication channels to provide our customers with efficient and quick services that meet their demands."
The Platinum Award in the Best Asia Pacific Contact Center Technology Innovation category was awarded to FWD in recognition of the successful development and implementation of the Unified CRM system, which integrates all scattered data and numerous systems into one single front-end platform, thus enabling our customer service staffs to provide a complete, Omni-service channel to ensure a swift and thorough customer experience.
For the Contact Center Asia Pacific Awards 2022, participation is reserved for the top winners of the categories in their respective association awards. Each participant can only participate in one of the contested categories: 1. Contact Center Operation, 2. Business Contribution, 3. Customer Experience, 4. Employee Engagement, and 5. Technology Innovation.