FWD Insurance won the prestigious Platinum Award in Technology Innovation

The Platinum Award in the Best Asia Pacific Contact Center Technology Innovation category was awarded to FWD in recognition of the successful development and implementation of the Unified CRM system, which integrates all scattered data and numerous systems into one single front-end platform, thus enabling our customer service staffs to provide a complete, Omni-service channel to ensure a swift and thorough customer experience.

For the Contact Center Asia Pacific Awards 2022, participation is reserved for the top winners of the categories in their respective association awards. Each participant can only participate in one of the contested categories: 1. Contact Center Operation, 2. Business Contribution, 3. Customer Experience, 4. Employee Engagement, and 5. Technology Innovation.