Suntory with National Blood Centre launch the "BRAND'S Young Blood"
Now in its 23rd year, the campaign - organized under the "Give Blood...Give Lives" concept - invites the new generation, especially university students to give the "gift of giving" by becoming new blood donors or making blood donations once every three months.
Other activities include short songwriting, singing, lip-syncing and dancing contests as well as the "TikTok Challenge" to win royal trophies, scholarships and other prizes. With roadshows and mobile blood donation centres to be located at academic institutes nationwide, the campaign expects to receive 90,000 donated blood units from across the country.
Associate Professor Dootchai Chaiwanichsiri, M.D. The Director of the National Blood Centre said "The main mission of the National Blood Centre, the Thai Red Cross Society in 2023 is to ensure the national blood supply is sufficient and of the best quality. And each year the Blood Centre expects to receive an estimated 2.5 million units of donated blood in response to the demand which rises by 8-10% annually,".
Currently, Thailand still sees an unpredictable frequency of public blood donations and sometimes blood supply shortages such as during the Covid-19 pandemic when donations plunge significantly.
Therefore, it is important for the National Blood Centre to create a network of alliances to raise awareness and send messages across to encourage more people to make blood donations which bring about an adequate blood supply and sufficient blood reserve in case of emergency or other unavoidable circumstances where blood is urgently required for at least two to five days.
"Potential and sustainable donors - our main target group - are university students across Thailand as they still have many years to make blood donations. The campaign aims to raise awareness and understanding among Thai youth that blood donations are important and require mutual responsibility and that they can give the "gift of giving" by becoming new blood donors or regular donors who make blood donations once every three months. Their donated blood will become the national blood supply to be used in case of emergency. The campaign also encourages them to be socially responsible and to make voluntary blood donations without expecting anything in return. This year, the National Blood Centre expects to receive 90,000 donated blood units nationwide," Dootchai said.
Mathuvalee Stithyudhakarn, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Corporate Affairs, Suntory Beverage & Food Thailand and Indochina said "Under 'Giving Back to Society' corporate value, Suntory organizes various activities to give back to the society both in terms of the environment as well as people's health and wellbeing. The company, therefore, initiated the "BRAND'S Young Blood" campaign in collaboration with the National Blood Centre, the Thai Red Cross Society."
In 2020-2021, the Blood Centre received 68,701 donated blood units under the campaign, a reflection of the power of giving among students and youth who truly had the volunteer spirit. Furthermore, Suntory also organized the BRAND'S Young Blood Game Creator contest under the topic of BRAND'S Young Blood Hero where participants were encouraged to create computer games, and present their concepts alongside audio and visual communication to create public awareness with regard to blood donations and the power of giving. The team I am Alone from Rangsit
University won the top award from the computer game competition."
Now in its 23rd edition, the BRAND'S Young Blood 2023 campaign also sends mobile blood donation units to various academic institutes and organizes roadshow activities to raise national awareness and to provide a space for university students to shine and be part of the campaign. Major activities include:
1. Short songwriting contest on the topic of "Give Blood...Give Lives": University students aged 17-22 years old can use this opportunity to show off their songwriting skills to compose a song encouraging the young generation to make blood donations and to create the power of giving. The winner shall receive a trophy from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, a certificate and a scholarship worth 30,000 baht as well as BRAND'S Essence of Chicken for one-year consumption. Entries can be self-submitted or sent by mail from 5 January to 31 March 2023. The winner will be announced on 31 May 2023.
2. "TikTok Challenge" dancing contest featuring "Give Blood...Give Lives" short song: University students aged 17-22 years old can now showcase their dancing skills and creativity by singing, dancing or lip-syncing "Give Blood...Give Lives" and post it on TikTok to create public awareness with regard to the importance of blood donations among the new generation. The winner shall receive a certificate and a scholarship worth 10,000 baht along with BRAND'S Essence of Chicken for one year of consumption.
The application can be sent by email via [email protected] Entries can be posted on TikTok from 1 June to 30 September 2023. The winner will be announced on 10 November 2023.
University students interested in joining activities in the campaign including blood donations can visit www.blooddonationthai.com and www.brandsworld.co.th or call 02-255-4567 and 02-263-9600 ext 1743 for more information.