Suntory with National Blood Centre launch the "BRAND'S Young Blood"

In 2020-2021, the Blood Centre received 68,701 donated blood units under the campaign, a reflection of the power of giving among students and youth who truly had the volunteer spirit. Furthermore, Suntory also organized the BRAND'S Young Blood Game Creator contest under the topic of BRAND'S Young Blood Hero where participants were encouraged to create computer games, and present their concepts alongside audio and visual communication to create public awareness with regard to blood donations and the power of giving. The team I am Alone from Rangsit

University won the top award from the computer game competition."

Now in its 23rd edition, the BRAND'S Young Blood 2023 campaign also sends mobile blood donation units to various academic institutes and organizes roadshow activities to raise national awareness and to provide a space for university students to shine and be part of the campaign. Major activities include:

1. Short songwriting contest on the topic of "Give Blood...Give Lives": University students aged 17-22 years old can use this opportunity to show off their songwriting skills to compose a song encouraging the young generation to make blood donations and to create the power of giving. The winner shall receive a trophy from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, a certificate and a scholarship worth 30,000 baht as well as BRAND'S Essence of Chicken for one-year consumption. Entries can be self-submitted or sent by mail from 5 January to 31 March 2023. The winner will be announced on 31 May 2023.

2. "TikTok Challenge" dancing contest featuring "Give Blood...Give Lives" short song: University students aged 17-22 years old can now showcase their dancing skills and creativity by singing, dancing or lip-syncing "Give Blood...Give Lives" and post it on TikTok to create public awareness with regard to the importance of blood donations among the new generation. The winner shall receive a certificate and a scholarship worth 10,000 baht along with BRAND'S Essence of Chicken for one year of consumption.

The application can be sent by email via [email protected] Entries can be posted on TikTok from 1 June to 30 September 2023. The winner will be announced on 10 November 2023.

University students interested in joining activities in the campaign including blood donations can visit www.blooddonationthai.com and www.brandsworld.co.th or call 02-255-4567 and 02-263-9600 ext 1743 for more information.