Make your dreams come true with KBank Young Scholarship Program 2023 

Under this year's KBank Young Scholarship Project, applications have been opened for five scholarships, and eligible applicants are fourth-year university students.

The scholarships will be granted for master's degree study at a world-class university, and students can choose a field of study which aligns with KBank's strategies and business directions.

A special feature of the scholarships is that, for the first three years, students will have the opportunity to explore their interests and preferences by working with professional teams on key tasks and to take part in driving the businesses of KBank and K Companies towards success. Such tasks are, for example, those in the areas of IT/Technology & Fintech, Business Extension & Partnership Management, Beyond Banking & Innovation, Business Data Analytics, Investment Banking, and Regional Business, in both Thailand and foreign countries. After graduation, they will also return to work with KBank.

Candidates must currently be final-year university students or scheduled to complete their bachelor's degree in 2023, with a GPA of at least 3.25. Special consideration will be given to candidates who have participated in various activities such as business case competitions at their universities or those who have completed an internship. Additionally, they should be keen learners, adaptable, and those who dare to think, try and decide for business success. Registration starts on March 15, 2023.

For more details, please contact the People Development Department (Scholarship), tel. 02-4701361, 02-4701656 or 02-4705915, or [email protected]



Mr. Krit added, "KBank scholarship recipients will attend a preparation program for studying abroad. The Bank will arrange an overseas education consulting company to help develop the potential of the scholarship recipients in terms of work experience and language proficiency. KBank will support all related expenses during university preparation and study that related costs with close guidance from our Human Resource Development team. We aim to strengthen their capabilities in all aspects and expect them to return to drive the businesses of KBank and K Companies towards success. This is considered one of the most important opportunities for university students who dream to study at a world-class educational institution and gain experience in working with a leading organization in the country."



