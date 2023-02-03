Discover Beautés du Monde Bangkok Exhibition on February 16
Thailand has the privilege to showcase Cartier Beautés du Monde High Jewellery, highlighting the brand's passionate expertise in expressing a creative vision of natural wonders in the diversity of beauty and the maison's global cultures.
Through the ultimate luxurious jewellery collection, the jewellery parure is curated with appreciation under the Beautés du Monde collection alongside over 300 pieces of jewellery and timepieces. Following Cartier's collection debuts in Madrid and Shanghai, Cartier's high jewellery showcase is here for Thailand.
Inspired by the Beauties of the World through the observation and appreciation of seeing beauty wherever it is found, the Beautés du Monde Collection is depicting Cartier's elegant design expertise and prestige jewellery pairing collection, highlighting the elements of nature and cultural diversity.
The Cartier Beautés du Monde Bangkok Exhibition is designed by Jaime Hayon, the Spanish designer accredited as one of the world's most influential designers, who will unveil the decorative rooms displaying under 3 concepts namely World Wildlife, Mineral World and Cultural World. The exhibition will engage the audiences to immerse themselves in the prominent natural beauty and cherish inspiring souls filled with delightful exhilaration.
The Thai Patrimony showroom is exclusively fused with the delicacy of Thai heritages by Saran Yen Panya, Thailand's story-telling designer who expressed his crafts through design and artistic vibes. The high jewellery exhibit showcase by Cartier has combined the shimmering culture of the two worlds as one, allowing gem fanatics in Thailand to discover the journey of the world's high jewellery sophistication and beauty.
Discover Thailand's first grand opening for the general public and jewellery enthusiasts to experience the maison's mesmerising and delicate designs of high jewellery collection at Cartier Beautés du Monde Bangkok Exhibition, hosted exclusively on 16 February 2023 only. Limited to 400 participants.
For reservation, sign up at https://register.beautesdumonde.cartier.com