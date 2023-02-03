Discover Beautés du Monde Bangkok Exhibition on February 16

Through the ultimate luxurious jewellery collection, the jewellery parure is curated with appreciation under the Beautés du Monde collection alongside over 300 pieces of jewellery and timepieces. Following Cartier's collection debuts in Madrid and Shanghai, Cartier's high jewellery showcase is here for Thailand.

Inspired by the Beauties of the World through the observation and appreciation of seeing beauty wherever it is found, the Beautés du Monde Collection is depicting Cartier's elegant design expertise and prestige jewellery pairing collection, highlighting the elements of nature and cultural diversity.