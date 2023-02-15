SCB appoints Orapong Thien-Ngern as President and Chief Technology Officer

With more than 30 years of expertise in the banking and finance business, manufacturing, and information technology, Orapong previously held top executive roles at prominent companies like Microsoft (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Accenture Thailand, and was also formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Venture Co., Ltd., the first company in Thailand to use blockchain technology to build a groundbreaking procurement platform.

Importantly, Orapong has extensive knowledge of the Bank's business, digital ecosystem, and client needs from his time as President of Siam Commercial Bank.

"The Bank has confidence in Orapong's abilities to continue the Bank's long-term goals and help it accomplish its business transformation through technological and financial innovation," concluded Kris.

