SCB appoints Orapong Thien-Ngern as President and Chief Technology Officer
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has appointed Orapong Thien-Ngern as President and Chief Technology Officer, effective February 16, 2023.
Orapong Thien-Ngern will be in charge of technology, digital banking, and operations, preparing the Bank for its transformation into a fully integrated digital bank by implementing innovative technology to enhance its services.
This transition will position the Bank to provide digital experiences across a wide range of product and service categories for every customer segment.
SCB's long-term goal seeks to establish itself as a leading digital bank providing unmatched quality and world-class services to its customers.
Speaking about the new executive appointment, Siam Commercial Bank Chief Executive Officer Kris Chantanotoke said, "The Bank now has a mandate to complete the upgrades necessary to make a fully integrated digital bank become a reality in the Thai financial system. The Bank's capacity for technological innovation and advancement is crucial to the success of these initiatives. The Bank has therefore appointed Orapong as President and Chief Technology Officer based on his knowledge and competence in technological and financial innovation, as well as his expertise in utilizing technology to effect change in highly successful firms."
With more than 30 years of expertise in the banking and finance business, manufacturing, and information technology, Orapong previously held top executive roles at prominent companies like Microsoft (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Accenture Thailand, and was also formerly the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Venture Co., Ltd., the first company in Thailand to use blockchain technology to build a groundbreaking procurement platform.
Importantly, Orapong has extensive knowledge of the Bank's business, digital ecosystem, and client needs from his time as President of Siam Commercial Bank.
"The Bank has confidence in Orapong's abilities to continue the Bank's long-term goals and help it accomplish its business transformation through technological and financial innovation," concluded Kris.