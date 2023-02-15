PTTEP partners with PCSB and PSEP in Block SK325, offshore Malaysia

The investment further expands PTTEP's growth opportunity in Malaysia while strengthening relationship with business partners.

PTTEP Chief Executive Officer, Montri Rawanchaikul, revealed that PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited (PTTEP SKO), a subsidiary of PTTEP, along with PCSB and PSEP have signed a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) for the offshore exploration Block SK325 which was offered under the Malaysia Bid Round (MBR) 2022.

MBR is an annual licensing round organized by Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), PETRONAS as the custodian of petroleum resources in Malaysia.

"We are delighted to join PCSB and PSEP in this promising exploration opportunity. The investment not only demonstrates PTTEP's commitment in driving continuous growth in strategic focus areas but also strengthens our partnership with PCSB and PSEP. We believe that the expertise and experience of joint venture partners will lead to exploration success," said Montri.