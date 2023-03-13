Thailand's auto parts industry still going strong despite Covid

Among these parts producers, there are close to 500 mostly foreign-owned firms, that supply the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) market segment, which in Thailand is dominated by Japanese brands. Many of these foreign OEM suppliers shifted their production bases to Thailand in the late 1980s, and early 1990s, following the relocation of the main Japanese auto brands to Thailand, prompted by the appreciation of the Japanese Yen that made Japan-based export less competitive.

Thailand managed to capture the lion's share of Japan's automotive manufacturing relocation in part because of its huge domestic market for one-ton pickup trucks, which still account for about 50% of domestic sales. The versatile pickup is well suited to Thailand's agricultural-based rural areas and for public transport. The Thai government cut excise taxes on the one-ton pickup models, which has helped to make Thailand the world's second-largest pickup producer. After the success of the pickup policy, in the mid-2000s, the government launched a new tax scheme to promote small, petrol-efficient eco-cars, which have come to dominate the domestic market for passenger cars and are a major export item.

These two schemes have created a huge domestic and overseas market not just for OEM parts, but also for After Market parts, which did well even during the Covid-19 period when a shortage of semiconductors hampered the production of new car models.

"Normally, when the OEM market is not good the After Market is always good," said Sompol Tanadumrongsak, President of The Thai Auto Parts Manufacturing Association (TAPMA). TAPMA has 660 members, all majority Thai owned.

While the EV revolution promises to limit the auto parts industry worldwide, since EVs use only 1,200 parts compared with the 30,000 parts used in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, Sompol believes there is still plenty of time to survive and adjust. "EVs are taking off but I don't think they will reach 30% of the market for another ten years, so the After Market is still 70%."