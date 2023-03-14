Krungsri continues to fast response when customers are targeted by fraudsters

Phonganant Thanattrai, Krungsri Head of Retail and Consumer Banking said, "Financial security is among the top priorities for Krungsri, and we have continually introduced various security measures to prevent fraud, such as restricting the use of our mobile application with Jailbroken or Rooted smartphones. We regularly release application security updates to detect suspicious applications, collaborate with government agencies and financial institutions to detect and prevent financial threats as quickly as possible and educate customers with useful information."

"With a continuing rise in financial fraud incidences, we understand the concern of our customers and are committed to ensuring our security systems protect customers from risks in line with the Bank of Thailand's prevention, detection and response measures."