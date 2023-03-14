Kerry Express Reveals Top 6 "Most Delivered Products in 2022"

4. Fruits, whether seasonal or off-season fruits, underwent a new strategic shift where many leading fruit orchards started promoting export-graded fruits to the locals, particularly social-commerce shoppers who boost sales opportunities. The growing trend of tropical fruits is favoured by the soft power generated by Thai and international artists who are active in influencing and driving fresh fruit orders nationwide. These products sent through Kerry Express service are amounting to 6.3% of the top 5 fruits, which include durian, mango, avocado, pomelo, and oranges accordingly.

5. Car accessories, as tire service and car accessories providers alter to a new strategy by increasing online sales channels, purchasing vehicle accessories through online and offline channels are more seamless than ever before. Prompted by the enhanced order channels, delivery through Kerry service is made up to 5.4%, marking an uptrend and over-expectation growth for this category.

6. Plant products delivered through Kerry Express mark 3.2%. The growth is triggered by the stay-at-home period, a similar trend seen in the electrical appliances and home decor category, which encouraged more spending on home improvement products to create a more livable space at home.

The statistics above represent the variety of product lines in all shapes and sizes that Kerry Express promises to deliver with much-needed quality, speed, and care. This is also aligned and reflected with encouraging results conducted by Ipsos, a global research company based in Thailand.

In summary, a customer satisfaction survey was conducted by Ipsos in November 2022 with 1,100 random participants and surveyed across all regions in Thailand. Kerry Express (KEX) is honoured to receive over 90% agreement scores in the following perspectives:

92% of respondents agree that KEX delivers the best value in terms of speed, pricing, and quality in Thailand.

91% of respondents agree that KEX provides the most trustworthy parcel delivery service in Thailand.

93% of respondents are most satisfied with KEX's delivery service.

96% of respondents intend to continuously use KEX in the future.

Pannee Santiwiwatkul, Head of Marketing & Communications, Kerry Express (Thailand) Public Company Limited mentioned that "In addition to speed, quality service is always a top priority at Kerry Express. We take users' feedback to heart with a belief that consumers' voice is key to continuous improvements and service development. Moreover, we have a back-office team in place to ensure that customers' issues are always solved swiftly and effectively. All these are the keys to consistently high service quality that builds customers' trust and satisfaction in our brand."