Funding Societies crosses THB100 billion in SME lending regionally, doubles down with new products to bolster support for Thai SMEs’ needs

In its move to empower Thai SMEs to further achieve their business potential, Funding Societies will be expanding products and focus segments as it continues to grow its core business in lending in Thailand.

As the backbone of the economy, Thai SMEs represent a significant portion of the country’s GDP, making up 99% of all enterprises in Thailand, and equivalent to over 3.1 million businesses. However, the majority of these businesses face multiple challenges in obtaining financing, especially to meet short-term working capital requirements. These include a lack of collateral, arduous documentation requirements, and a lengthy approval process. This further restricts SMEs from accessing financing via traditional institutions like brick-and-mortar banks, and subsequently, contributed to the staggering SMEs financing gap of more than US$40 billion

(THB1.51 trillion).

“2022 was a big year for Funding Societies despite the uncertain macro environment. Committed to our mission to empower SMEs in Southeast Asia, we’ve raised our Series C+; scaled up in Thailand and Vietnam; deepened localized financing propositions; secured a $50 million credit line from a global commercial bank HSBC. Because SMEs’ needs extend beyond financing, we entered into payment and neo-banking verticals through our merger with CardUp and investment in Bank Index, a private commercial bank in Indonesia” said Kelvin Teo, Co-Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer of Funding Societies | Modalku.