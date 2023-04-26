Eaton announces its plans to focus on sustainability and green businesses

Some of Eaton’s key focus areas include:

• Energy transition: Eaton is helping accelerate energy transition through its Everything as a Grid approach, unlocking a low-carbon energy future.

• Electrification: The organization is powering next-generation clean, efficient, and reliable transportation through electrification.

• Digitalization: By leveraging technology to transform business operations, Eaton has introduced Brightlayer – a software solutions suite that provides a complete picture of power usage to optimize energy consumption.

• Positive impact solutions: Designed with a purpose- As countries worldwide have committed to ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Eaton solutions help solve global sustainability challenges and allow customers to meet their climate action goals.

Supattra further added, ”At Eaton, we are committed to doing our part in creating a sustainable future for generations to come. Our focus on energy transition, electrification, digitalization, and positive impact solutions, and our partnerships in the country will accelerate our journey to achieve our sustainability goals.”

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably, and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries.



