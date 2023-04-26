Eaton announces its plans to focus on sustainability and green businesses
Intelligent power management company Eaton’s Electrical Business in Thailand joined a seminar alongside its energy expert partners to discuss the direction of business operations for sustainability and encouraging green businesses.
The honourable speakers in this seminar included Rawiwat Panasantipap, President of the Thai Energy Service Company Association (ESCO), Arthit Vechakij, Vice Chairman of the Renewable Energy Industry Club, and Peesasut Thirakomen, Vice President of the Thai Energy Service Company Association (ESCO).
Commenting on the event, Supattra Ramasoot, Country manager of Eaton Electric (Thailand), said, “We strongly believe that today’s seminar will form a driving force to create a business model that will benefit the environment in Thailand and improve the quality of life for the next generations. I am confident that today’s discussions are set to propel the change for a better Thailand.”
With a commitment to building a greener future, Eaton is embracing smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable power management solutions. On Eaton’s plan for 2023, Supattra mentioned, “Aligning with Eaton’s 2030 Sustainability Goals, we at the Thailand plant have reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by 16% since 2018. This has put us on track to achieve our target of a 50% reduction and carbon neutrality by 2030. Furthermore, we exceeded our water and waste reduction targets by more than 50%, four years ahead of schedule.”
Some of Eaton’s key focus areas include:
• Energy transition: Eaton is helping accelerate energy transition through its Everything as a Grid approach, unlocking a low-carbon energy future.
• Electrification: The organization is powering next-generation clean, efficient, and reliable transportation through electrification.
• Digitalization: By leveraging technology to transform business operations, Eaton has introduced Brightlayer – a software solutions suite that provides a complete picture of power usage to optimize energy consumption.
• Positive impact solutions: Designed with a purpose- As countries worldwide have committed to ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Eaton solutions help solve global sustainability challenges and allow customers to meet their climate action goals.
Supattra further added, ”At Eaton, we are committed to doing our part in creating a sustainable future for generations to come. Our focus on energy transition, electrification, digitalization, and positive impact solutions, and our partnerships in the country will accelerate our journey to achieve our sustainability goals.”
Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably, and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.
Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries.