KBank’s Ho Chi Minh City Branch increases capital 2.5-fold to over THB9.6 billion

The Bank is pressing ahead with the expansion of its services to reach local customers at all levels while also offering business opportunities, particularly to retail customers who have just started small enterprises – including local business owners – through digital loans.

The move is intended to provide customers easier access to financial services and loans by leveraging KBank’s leadership in digital and mobile banking in Thailand to further develop a variety of products such as KBank Biz Loan via the K PLUS Vietnam application for retail stores in Vietnam.

Additionally, alternative data will be used to help KBank deliver new services to underbanked customers, a significant customer base in this region.

With such technology that offers ease in processing data, plus increased accuracy and security of transactions, KBank aims to be one of the top 20 largest banks in Vietnam by total assets in 2027.

Moreover, KBank has set its sights on increasing the number of K PLUS Vietnam users – now topping 470,000 - to 1.3 million, by the end of 2023. Aside from such technological strength, KBank will continue to build confidence through our marketing efforts in order to garner increased trust from customers, so that they continue to use us as their main operating bank.

