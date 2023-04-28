Honda Automobile introduces new President and CEO

With all of his knowledge and experience gained over 32 years in the automotive business, Kawasaka has now been appointed as President and CEO of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

This appointment marks another challenge in developing new values for Honda to make it the brand that is ready to accept changes and meet the diversity of Thai customer's needs to win their hearts continuously and achieve success, including production, domestic and export sales, and taking after-sales service to another level for sustainable growth.

Honda has also taken the initiative to unify its workforce with the relocation of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd.'s new sales and service head office from Bhiraj Tower at BITEC, Bangna, to Minburi.

This relocation aims to create unity for Honda where all associates can work together efficiently and grow together towards a common goal. Honda has always placed a strong emphasis on its human resources, recognizing them as a vital component in driving the organization towards success.

The new office is situated on over 16 rai of land. The design is simple yet inspiring based on the concept "Work + Life = GOOD VIBES with 2C's: Cozy and Connect" and aims to address the living and lifestyle challenges of associates. The new location is divided into three main buildings and one parking building.

The office building is designed to create an airy and streamlined atmosphere that enhances work efficiency by connecting various functions with convenient technology. It also includes a co-working space where associates can change their working atmosphere.

The reception building serves as an area for welcoming visitors to the office and supports the organization of various activities in various forms.

The recreation area encourages a healthy lifestyle for associates, including a gym and a badminton court. There is also a café that serves beverages and a bakery for both Honda associates and visitors.

In addition, green areas in the space surrounding the office serve as a relaxation area for everyone in the company. One important highlight in the area is the Japanese word "Dreams," derived from the Honda slogan "The Power of Dreams." It reflects Honda's determination to inspire people worldwide to move forward to make their dreams come true.