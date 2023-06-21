Explore over 2,000 cutting-edge machinery brands at Manufacturing Expo 2023

The Ministry of Industry has placed great importance on the development and transformation of manufacturing machinery under the concept of Industry 4.0, aiming for efficient production in the supply chain by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions through the utilization of robotics and automated machinery.

Additionally, digital technology is being employed for real-time production planning and management. These advancements are being promoted through various measures to enable industrial operators to transition effectively into Industry 4.0.

Varaporn Dhamcharee, Managing Director of RX Tradex (formerly Reed Tradex), spoke about the most comprehensive manufacturing and supporting industries expo in Asean, known as the Manufacturing Expo 2023. She announced that the event has opened its doors today, June 21st, and will run until June 24th, 2023.

This year's event is themed 'The Path,' symbolizing the journey towards success that industry professionals can experience when visiting the exhibition.

The show features a large number of international exhibitors who have eagerly participated after a two-year hiatus due to travel restrictions.

This provides visitors with the opportunity to witness exciting new technologies from various countries and regions, including the Republic of Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, showcased both in international pavilions and throughout the event.

Within the Manufacturing Expo, there are 8 exhibition zones and special showcase areas.

The Sustainovation Showcase demonstrates the production processes of bioplastic products, while the EV Conversion Zone showcases the transformation of vehicles into 100% electric cars with onboard charging demonstrations.

The “Service Robot Zone” presents commercial service robots with advanced functions, including a demonstration of cocktail mixing by Cobot, the bartender robot.

The “GFT Industry Mind Map” displays state-of-the-art machinery for medical textiles, interior decoration production, industrial factories, and automobiles. The “Fashion Showcase” exhibits products from the fashion industry, while the “GFT Display” showcases cosplay costumes made from exhibitors' materials designed by the BUNKA Fashion School.

The “Printing Tech Talks” provides a platform for introducing printing products and technologies.

Additionally, the IPC Hand Soldering & Rework Competition aims to find top welders to compete at the global level, and attendees can also access content, technologies, and consultations from industry experts.

The event also includes the “Tools & Tooling Zone”, “Metrology Zone”, and an academic seminar area in collaboration with government agencies, offering updates on new trends and technologies in 5 forums with over 50 important topics, providing valuable knowledge for seminar participants.

“RX Tradex hopes that all participants will benefit greatly from attending the Manufacturing Expo and Automotive Summit 2023. We believe that the collaboration of all sectors coming together today will be the catalyst that fuels the manufacturing and supporting industries, preparing them to soar ahead. It is a time of modernization, adaptability, and continuous growth in the industrial world of the future. We wish you to find a beautiful path to success." concluded Varaporn.

Kriengsak Wongpromrat, President of Thailand Automotive Institute, said that the automotive industry is undergoing a transformational period due to technology, innovation, and operational systems that are significant factors for the Thai automotive industry.

The essence of vehicle propulsion is shifting from engines powered by gasoline or diesel to electric power from batteries or fuel cells, and driving is also transitioning to autonomous systems or driverless vehicles.

The Smart Mobility Expo 2023 will address the dissemination of knowledge in the automotive industry and its components, as well as supporting industries. It will also serve as an exchange of academic experiences, techniques, and understanding of trends in various aspects of automotive development from specialized experts in all sectors. This is to ensure a smooth transition of the automotive industry into the era of new vehicles.

The Manufacturing Expo 2023 will continue until 24 June 2023 in Hall 98- 104 at BITEC Bangna.

Anyone interested in attending the event can register and find more information at www.manufacturing-expo.com.



