BPP Doubles Its Megawatts in the US, Acquiring the "Temple II" CCGT Power Plant

Kirana Limpaphayom, Chief Executive Officer of Banpu Power Public Company Limited, said, "This investment, aligning with BPP's Greener & Smarter Strategy, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing expansion in a strategic country."

The acquisition also extends business ecosystem, which is currently expanding into other sectors along the entire value chain in the US market. This includes the Temple I gas-fired power plant, a power trading business in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) merchant power market, one of the top seven electricity markets with the highest utilization rate in the US, and electricity sales to household customers (Power Retail).

"The strategic proximity between Temple I and Temple II power plants will generate synergistic value enabling us to operate and manage both more efficiently, resulting in improved flexibility and reliability in electricity generation. Consequently, we can seize greater profit opportunities in the merchant market and optimize resource utilization, leading to economies of scale," Kirana said.