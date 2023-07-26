GPSC, PTT Digital to develop energy platform to produce clean energy

Furthermore, GPSC has set 2050 as its own deadline for becoming carbon neutral and set 2060 as its deadline to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. GPSC is making strides to reduce environmental pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and the effects of climate change by reducing the cost burden of power generation through renewable energy and local power storage.

This year we saved our customers over THB 1,000,000. Also, we reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by 171,159 kg of C02 on a year-on-year basis and this year we aim to grow renewable energy production by 37%. Our long-term goal is to increase renewable energy production to 8,000 MW by B.E. 2030 as well.

The partnership between GPSC and PTT Digital will explore how GPSC generates and distributes solar energy by using the GAIA platform. GAIA will also aid GPSC in operations management through supply and demand planning, enabling the power supply to be managed based on total distribution capacity, set limits, or end-user demand. Additionally, GAIA will help ‘right-size’ solar farms by aligning costs with farm size – ensuring efficient returns on investment.

Further, location plays a key role in determining solar farm investment costs – especially the distance to end-users or the grid and must be carefully managed to ensure efficient energy production and distribution.

Kaweesak stated that currently, the introduction of clean energy – also referred to as renewable energy, into use represents a future mega-trend which can be seen from the continued sustainable growth of the renewable energy sector. Many companies are also turning to digital integrations to increase business confidence and certainty through forecasting or to see the ‘big picture’ in their respective markets. Digital solutions and integrations help organizations do strategic decision-making more rapidly to keep up with market conditions. Each of these factors impacts the organization’s ability to expand, grow, or even leap ahead – which is why we signed the MOU today.

Kaweesak stated that this MOU is an important step in advancing Thailand’s ability to deliver energy to its people and is supported by the expansion of our partnership with GPSC to include clean energy. PTT Digital, being a digital solutions partner, focuses on supporting business transformation through IT to create smart industries and enhancing competitiveness to develop Thailand’s economy, society, and environment into the future.