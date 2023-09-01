Thai Vietjet to host Sky Career Fair recruiting new talents

From October 2023, Thai Vietjet will operate a total of 204 flights weekly to/from Phuket International Airport, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai which will be resumed from October 29, with 4 flights weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

In line with Thai Vietjet's ongoing expansion of its flight operations from/to Phuket, the airline is actively seeking to welcome new talents into its fun and friendly yet professional team.

This exciting opportunity is being presented through the 'Sky Career Fair in Phuket' as a platform for individuals to join Thai Vietjet's professional workforce, characterized by its enjoyable and approachable atmosphere.

Furthermore, a wide range of activities in the event benefits participants in being familiar with the airline's jobs as a pilot, cabin crew, engineer, safety, ground service, etc.