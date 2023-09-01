Thai Vietjet to host Sky Career Fair recruiting new talents
Thai Vietjet will host the ‘Sky Career Fair in Phuket’ scheduled for September 2 at Prince of Songkhla University, Phuket Campus, with the prior aim to recruit new cabin crew and airline professionals to bolster its plan of increasing flights from/to Phuket by 61% by the end of 2023.
From October 2023, Thai Vietjet will operate a total of 204 flights weekly to/from Phuket International Airport, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai which will be resumed from October 29, with 4 flights weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
In line with Thai Vietjet's ongoing expansion of its flight operations from/to Phuket, the airline is actively seeking to welcome new talents into its fun and friendly yet professional team.
This exciting opportunity is being presented through the 'Sky Career Fair in Phuket' as a platform for individuals to join Thai Vietjet's professional workforce, characterized by its enjoyable and approachable atmosphere.
Furthermore, a wide range of activities in the event benefits participants in being familiar with the airline's jobs as a pilot, cabin crew, engineer, safety, ground service, etc.
The Sky Career Festival is Thai Vietjet’s annual event since 2018, and it continues to provide participants more opportunities to develop their career paths in a multinational working environment not only in Thailand but also in the overall region, but also in the Asia region, especially in Vietnam.
As one of the top airlines in the country, Thai Vietjet is devoted to providing employees with a pleasant working environment, opportunities for career advancement, and excellent perks, at the same time constantly expanding its flight network and also offering great career development and a professional working environment to the young generation and local labour to pursue their dreams with a wide range of career opportunities to be discovered and applied at the event.
Then, join the Sky Career Fair in Phuket and make your dream come true.
Mark your calendars for September 2, 2023, follow your dream, and make it happen at the Sky Career Fair in Phuket to eventually join Thai Vietjet's force. For more information, please visit www.vietjetair.com.