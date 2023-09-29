Canon launches the "Happy Holiday" campaign
Get a long holiday for free! Check and clean your camera urgently to meet the year-end trip needs with Canon cameras. Bring your Canon camera to receive great services throughout October at the Canon Service Center, Head Office (Sathorn Square Tower, Bangkok).
Canon understands customers who are preparing to bring their beloved cameras on long holidays in October.
We have organized the Happy Holiday campaign, offering a special promotion for free! Check and clean the exterior of your camera with Express service.
You can bring Your Canon camera products or lenses under warranty to receive special services from October 1 to 31, 2023, at the Canon Service Center, Head Office (Sathorn Square Office Tower, Bangkok).
The benefits are as follows:
• Special privileges for bringing cameras or lenses within the warranty period: - Free external check and Express cleaning service (valued at 531 Baht) - Free Express repair service (valued at 535 Baht)
• Special privileges for bringing cameras or lenses outside the warranty period: - Free Express repair service (valued at 535 Baht)
Check and cleaning services include:
- Computer connection, internal error code checks, and various condition assessments
- Counting the shutter actuation
- Wi-Fi system
- Viewfinder
- Battery compartment
- Hot Shoe
- LCD Monitor display
- Firmware updates
- Card slots
- Focus system
- Rubber and body coverings
- Image sensor alignment
- Various buttons
- Hot / Dead pixel sensor
- Lens zoom system
- Vibration reduction system
- Light metering system
- CMOS sensor
- Exterior condition of the lens
- Shutter speed
For those interested in receiving this service, you can find all the conditions for receiving services on the website https://bit.ly/48pXjPB or inquire at the Canon Call Center at 02-344-9999 or on the Line Official: @CanonThailand.