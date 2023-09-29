Canon launches the "Happy Holiday" campaign

Canon understands customers who are preparing to bring their beloved cameras on long holidays in October.

We have organized the Happy Holiday campaign, offering a special promotion for free! Check and clean the exterior of your camera with Express service.

You can bring Your Canon camera products or lenses under warranty to receive special services from October 1 to 31, 2023, at the Canon Service Center, Head Office (Sathorn Square Office Tower, Bangkok).

The benefits are as follows: