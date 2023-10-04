Liberator offers commission-free online trading in offshore securities

To cater to the trend of diversifying investment portfolios across a variety of assets for more efficient risk management, Liberator is preparing to add a new service to its online platform: Trading in offshore securities with no commission fee, starting with US companies.

“The new service, to be available soon, would live up to the company’s motto of ‘commission-fee trade platform’,” said Liberator's chief executive officer, Pavalin Limthongchai. “We are choosing the American market as a starting point, as it is a big market that continues to attract investors’ interest.”

Trading in foreign securities is also an interesting alternative for Thai investors when the local securities market suffers from high fluctuation or illiquidity, she added.

In addition to charging no commission on trading, with no minimum amount, investors registering for offshore securities trading with Liberators will also be exempt from currency exchange fee as well as the fee for submitting W-8BEN tax form, which is required for foreign individuals receiving income in the US.

“Liberator offers a platform for offshore securities trading that is stable, secure, and backed by experienced staffers and modern technology,” said Pavalin. “We have been testing our systems extensively to make sure that your trading will be smooth and convenient as much as possible.”