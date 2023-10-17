ASEAN Cafe Show to attract 25,000 visitors from 40 countries

Kavin Kittiboonya, president of Kavin Intertrade, and the show organizer, said the show is scheduled for October 26-29 at BITEC, Bangkok, under the concept of “One Stop Café Solution”.

The exhibition has welcomed almost 250 exhibitors from Thailand, China, Taiwan and Singapore covering more than 300 booths on 10,000 square meter space, a 100% increase from the previous year.

More than 8,000 cutting-edge products from around the world will be showcased by exhibitors to owners, entrepreneurs, decision-makers of coffee, bakery, and ice cream shops, as well as new investors wishing to enter this lucrative market.

Visitors would have a firsthand experience of discovering new trends and technological advancements and placing orders.