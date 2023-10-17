ASEAN Cafe Show to attract 25,000 visitors from 40 countries
Countdown begins for the 17th ASEAN Café Show 2023 aiming to boost the coffee, tea, beverage, bakery, ice cream and chocolate industries as well as stimulating the country’s economy with anticipated revenue exceeding 500 million baht.
Kavin Kittiboonya, president of Kavin Intertrade, and the show organizer, said the show is scheduled for October 26-29 at BITEC, Bangkok, under the concept of “One Stop Café Solution”.
The exhibition has welcomed almost 250 exhibitors from Thailand, China, Taiwan and Singapore covering more than 300 booths on 10,000 square meter space, a 100% increase from the previous year.
More than 8,000 cutting-edge products from around the world will be showcased by exhibitors to owners, entrepreneurs, decision-makers of coffee, bakery, and ice cream shops, as well as new investors wishing to enter this lucrative market.
Visitors would have a firsthand experience of discovering new trends and technological advancements and placing orders.
The coffee, bakery and ice cream sectors remain among the rising stars of 2023, with the coffee business valued at approximately 64 billion baht and the bakery market valued at about 38 billion baht.
“The continued economic growth, a surge in tourism, increased consumer spending, and evolving preferences among the younger generation, who are increasingly opting to discover unique cafes for socializing and sharing their cafe experiences on social media, are driving the growth of these two sectors,” Kavin stated.
The show timing is quite ripe as the show days coincide with the high season of the industry and the organizer anticipated around 25,000 visitors from 40 countries to visit the show, with more than 500 million baht to be generated during the four-day event.
Product categories at the show will encompass a wide array of equipment for coffee shops, including various sizes of coffee machines, grinders, roasting machines and accessories.
Raw materials and ingredients such as different coffee bean varieties, speciality coffee, tea leaves, syrups, and sweeteners will also be available.
Bakery shops/homemade bakers will find dough kneaders, ovens, cake decorating ingredients, and cake moulds.
Ice cream shops can explore gelato machines, ice cream powder, cream substitutes, and powdered milk.
Additionally, the event will offer an extensive range of packaging options, including cups, glasses, and beverage containers, a refrigerated bakery showcase, chillers and freezers, ice-making machines, etc.
Kavin said the company has partnered with various associations, i.e. the Horticultural Science Society of Thailand, Barista Association of Thailand, Thai Coffee Association, Thailand Coffee and Tea Association, and the Thai Bakery Association, to curate nearly 50 valuable activities.
These activities are aimed at enhancing the skills of operators/visitors, offering opportunities to learn and refine their craft.
Barista champions, renowned chefs and industry experts will share exquisite recipes for coffee, tea, beverages, bakery items, and ice cream.
The annual Thailand National Coffee Roasting Championship 2024, organized in collaboration with the Barista Association of Thailand, will return to select the winner to represent Thailand on the global stage next year.
Attendees, including coffee shop owners and coffee aficionados, can also engage in insightful discussions with coffee experts on industry trends, such as sustainability in the Thai coffee business, coffee roasting profiles, and grinding methods.
Admission is free. The 4-day show offers an excellent opportunity to discover a wide range of products and career development activities.