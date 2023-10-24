Meyer joins the celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary

Meyer is joining in the celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary by incorporating iconic and legendary cartoon characters, "Mickey and Minnie Mouse," into four special collections of kitchenware.

The Meyer brand is also collaborating with Central Chidlom to prepare for a grand launch of these collections at the event-themed "Meyer Cookware - For Every Magic Moment in the Kitchen."

During the event, the brand will showcase four Disney Meyer-style kitchen displays and host a variety of engaging activities for visitors to participate in.

Skilled chefs will offer delectable dessert tastings and conduct numerous cooking demonstrations throughout the event.

Among the featured chefs and special guests, Alek Teeradetch will showcase his culinary expertise for fans to enjoy.