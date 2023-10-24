Meyer joins the celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary
The cookware manufacturer aims to boost sales by over 20% while forecasting a 50% increase in the share of sales through e-commerce channels.
Meyer is joining in the celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary by incorporating iconic and legendary cartoon characters, "Mickey and Minnie Mouse," into four special collections of kitchenware.
The Meyer brand is also collaborating with Central Chidlom to prepare for a grand launch of these collections at the event-themed "Meyer Cookware - For Every Magic Moment in the Kitchen."
During the event, the brand will showcase four Disney Meyer-style kitchen displays and host a variety of engaging activities for visitors to participate in.
Skilled chefs will offer delectable dessert tastings and conduct numerous cooking demonstrations throughout the event.
Among the featured chefs and special guests, Alek Teeradetch will showcase his culinary expertise for fans to enjoy.
The event is scheduled to take place from October 26 to 30 at the Kitchenware Department on the 5th floor of the Central Chidlom in Bangkok.
Disney Meyer products represent a collaboration between the renowned kitchenware brand "Meyer" and “Disney,” designed to commemorate Disney's 100th anniversary.
These products feature some of the most iconic and beloved cartoon characters of all time, such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, which are incorporated into the design, seamlessly blending with Meyer kitchenware.
These products provide the inspiration to create a comprehensive array of unique menus, covering both savoury and sweet dishes that bring joy and delight.
They cater to contemporary culinary trends, embracing the preference for kitchenware that goes beyond conventional attributes, with functionality and designs that aptly reflect the user's lifestyle.
Disney Meyer offers four distinctive collections: the D100 Steamboat Willie Collection, the Monochrome Collection, Bake with Mickey, and the exclusive Mickey Bon Voyage premium product set, available at Central Department Stores.
The Disney Meyer collections will be available for purchase starting on October 26 at leading department stores, including Central, The Mall, Index, SB Furniture, and the showroom on Srinagarindra Road. Additionally, you can shop online for these products starting from November 1, 2023.
Meyer is a globally renowned kitchenware brand that has been set up since 1951 and In 1971, the company starts manufacturing cookware. What sets it apart is its exceptional design, going beyond the ordinary kitchenware.
Meyer prides itself on innovation, offering smart and aesthetically pleasing designs. The kitchenware features added functions aimed at simplifying the cooking process, and the materials used are robust and durable. Embracing the brand concept of "If you cook, you're a chef," Meyer strives to inspire everyone in the kitchen.
They achieve this by crafting elegant, contemporary kitchenware accessible to all, with the aim of infusing warmth and joy into every meal, transforming it into a special culinary experience.
Meyer commenced its marketing efforts in Thailand back in 1995, gradually establishing a strong presence across various sales channels, catering to both individual customers and businesses. Notably, in 2022, their sales experienced remarkable growth of over 30% compared to the previous year.
In the current year, it is anticipated that sales will continue to expand by over 20%, driven by intensified marketing initiatives.
The collaboration to introduce a special Disney-inspired collection is projected to contribute to a 10% boost in the company's sales and attract new customers. Furthermore, there is an expectation that the share of sales originating from e-commerce channels will continue to grow, reaching a 50% proportion of total sales by 2025.
For those intrigued by Disney Meyer, a visit to "Meyer Cookware - For Every Magic Moment in the Kitchen" is a must. An exciting event is scheduled for October 27, featuring a captivating cooking demonstration by Alek Teeradetch, a renowned young actor, who will showcase his cooking skills, themed "Friday Dining," presenting a special menu.
Additionally, on October 28-29, attendees can enjoy cooking demonstrations by esteemed chefs and various influencers.
In addition to the special launch celebration promotions, there will be a plethora of activities to enjoy, including daily sessions for decorating cakes and cookies with delightful Mickey Mouse and friends designs.
These activities will be available from October 26 to 30, taking place on the 2nd and 5th floors of Central Chidlom.