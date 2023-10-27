UAE fund takes controlling stake in Thai food giant GloCon

The transaction, finalised on October 21, marks a significant milestone in Siraj Holding’s expansion strategy, said the Middle East fund.

Siraj Holding, led by the Al Otaiba family, has diverse business interests in oil and gas, food trading, healthcare, finance, and technology.

The company’s press release announcing the GloCon deal describes the Al Otaiba family as a “prominent name among the richest families in the UAE”.

GloCon boasts a diverse portfolio, spanning packaging, frozen foods, and dried fruits, with standout brands like Lookchin Tip, renowned for its porkball production.