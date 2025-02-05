Academics, media back telecom watchdog’s fight against telecom giant

Academics, media, and certain civil movements have come out in wholehearted support of National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) member Pirongrong Ramasoota in her battle against telecom conglomerate True, which is suing her for dereliction of duty.

With the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases set to consider True’s case against Pirongrong on Thursday, several organisations, comprising academics and local press, recently launched a campaign on the Tally website, seeking signatures from people in support of the NBTC chief.

The Thailand Consumer Council on Monday issued a statement, saying Pirongrong had not committed any offence and she was just performing her duty in warning the telecom firm.

“This case has drawn the attention and been followed by the public, academics, consumer groups, and mass media. In this case, we view that the NBTC has done its duty to protect consumers,” the council said in its statement.

The case originated when the NBTC, in 2023, issued a warning to True Digital Group, an arm of True Corporation, as the company’s True ID application showed advertisements when it broadcast TV digital channels.

The watchdog body claimed that this violated the “Must Carry” rule, which mandates that all television platforms must carry free-to-air television channels without advertisement disruptions, while the programmes are aired to “ensure that citizens have access to essential public broadcasting content”.