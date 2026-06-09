Bangkok fuel prices updated by OR and Bangchak after adjustment

Fuel prices for Tuesday (June 9, 2026) have been updated after OR and Bangchak raised diesel and petrol prices by 50 satang, with Thansettakij providing the latest rates.

The latest adjustment came after an earlier announcement on Saturday (June 6, 2026) by PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP), which had cut petrol, gasohol and all types of diesel by 70 satang per litre, while premium diesel was reduced by THB1 per litre.