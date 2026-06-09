Bangkok fuel prices updated by OR and Bangchak after adjustment

TUESDAY, JUNE 09, 2026
Bangkok fuel prices updated by OR and Bangchak after adjustment

Retail prices for petrol, gasohol and diesel in Bangkok are listed before local maintenance tax after OR and Bangchak announced a price adjustment.

  • Fuel companies OR and Bangchak raised diesel and petrol prices by 50 satang per litre on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
  • This price increase followed a recent cut on Saturday, June 6, where most fuels were reduced by 70 satang per litre.
  • Following the latest adjustment, the new retail price for Gasohol 95 in Bangkok is 43.10 baht per litre, while standard Diesel is 41.30 baht per litre.

Fuel prices for Tuesday (June 9, 2026) have been updated after OR and Bangchak raised diesel and petrol prices by 50 satang, with Thansettakij providing the latest rates.

The latest adjustment came after an earlier announcement on Saturday (June 6, 2026) by PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) and Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP), which had cut petrol, gasohol and all types of diesel by 70 satang per litre, while premium diesel was reduced by THB1 per litre.

As a result, retail fuel prices in Bangkok, excluding local maintenance tax, are as follows:

Petrol group

  • Petrol: THB52.69 per litre
  • Super Power Gasohol 95: 50.99 baht per litre (OR)
  • Gasohol 98+: 53.44 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Gasohol 95: 43.10 baht per litre
  • Gasohol 91: 42.73 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E20: 38.10 baht per litre
  • Gasohol E85: 34.04 baht per litre

Diesel group

  • Super Power Diesel: 59.25 baht per litre (OR)
  • Diesel: 41.30 baht per litre (OR)
  • Diesel B20: 35.80 baht per litre (OR)
  • Hi Premium Diesel Plus: 59.25 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Hi Diesel S: 41.30 baht per litre (Bangchak)
  • Diesel B20: 35.80 baht per litre (Bangchak)

Check the 2026 retail fuel prices for Bangkok and surrounding provinces from PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited here.

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