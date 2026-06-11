Cybercriminals target FIFA World Cup fans online before opening match

The FIFA World Cup 2026, which opens on Thursday (June 11, 2026), is not only a global sporting event attracting worldwide attention.

It is also becoming a money-making arena for cybercriminal groups that are rushing to build infrastructure for scams and digital attacks in advance.

According to the latest report by FortiGuard Labs, more than 13,000 new domains related to the FIFA World Cup 2026 were registered between January and May 2026.

About 8.8% were classified as malicious or displaying suspicious behaviour, showing that scam networks are not waiting for the tournament to begin but have been planning and acting months before the opening match.

The data points to a key trend: every global event in the digital era generates not only economic value but also an “underground economy” for cybercrime, using consumer interest as a tool for profit.