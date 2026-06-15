Thailand’s ISOC warns sharing AI royal images may breach computer law

Images created and altered with artificial intelligence (AI) were found on June 15, depicting His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen during a royal ceremony concerning the conveying of the royal remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita.
The images were disseminated and widely forwarded on social media, although they had been generated and edited using AI in a way that did not match the facts, in order to stir emotion and generate online interaction, resulting in misunderstanding and confusion in society.
The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) asked the public to use judgment when receiving and forwarding information from social media, particularly content relating to the country’s core institutions.
Sources should be checked each time against state agencies, the Bureau of the Royal Household or reliable news outlets to prevent the spread of false information, reduce confusion in society and help build responsible information resilience for the public good.
Introducing into a computer system, or disseminating or forwarding, false data, or distorted, forged or inaccurate computer data, causing damage to the public or potentially affecting national security, may fall within the scope of offences under the Computer-Related Crime Act 2007, as amended in 2017, as follows:
The Internal Security Operations Command asked the public to “stop before sharing, check before believing” and to use social media constructively, responsibly and with respect for the facts, to preserve public order and protect the country’s core institutions from becoming targets of distorted information in the digital world.