US-Iran ceasefire signed but key details still unclear

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States and Iran had signed a preliminary agreement to end the Gulf war, although key details have yet to be made public and both sides say a permanent truce still needs to be negotiated.

The agreement would extend a fragile ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had effectively blocked after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran in February.

Negotiators are expected to address more difficult issues, including the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, in the next phase of talks.

“The deal’s all signed,” Trump said after arriving in France for a G7 summit. He added that Vice President JD Vance would attend a formal signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday.

Oil prices fell to their lowest level since March 10 after news of the deal, reflecting hopes that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would resume. The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman is a critical route for global energy markets, carrying around one-fifth of the world’s oil trade.

The agreement marks the most significant step so far towards resolving the conflict, which has killed at least 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, and disrupted global energy markets. However, Reuters reported that much about the pact remains unknown, including whether its terms differ substantially from the April ceasefire.