Starbucks Korea learns costly lesson from Tank Day backlash

Starbucks Korea will close all of its stores early on June 22 for mandatory history and social-sensitivity training, after a marketing campaign was widely criticised for touching one of the most painful chapters in South Korea’s modern history.

The move follows weeks of public anger over a “Tank Day” promotion for Starbucks tumblers, launched on May 18 — the anniversary of the 1980 Gwangju pro-democracy uprising, when demonstrators were violently suppressed under military rule.

The campaign drew immediate backlash from the public, victims’ groups and political figures, with critics saying the wording and timing showed a serious lack of historical awareness.

Stores to close for nationwide training

Starbucks Korea said all stores across the country would close early for training on historical awareness and social sensitivity.

The company operates more than 2,000 outlets in South Korea. The closure is being treated as a rare nationwide response to a reputational crisis, rather than a normal staff-training exercise.

The training will include store employees, headquarters staff and senior executives connected to Starbucks Korea’s local operator. Executives from Shinsegae Group and E-Mart, which operate the Starbucks business in South Korea, are also expected to take part in separate training.

The sessions will reportedly include lectures by academics and experts on modern Korean history, corporate responsibility and how businesses should handle sensitive social issues.