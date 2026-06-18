VNL 2026 Week 2: Thailand fall to Ukraine in five-set thriller

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team began their VNL 2026 Week 2 campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 defeat to Ukraine at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Playing in front of home supporters on Wednesday night, Thailand pushed the European side all the way before losing 23-25, 25-19, 26-28, 25-22, 10-15 in Pool 6.





Ukraine edged the opening set 25-23, using their height and blocking strength to put Thailand under pressure. The Thai side responded well in the second set, lifting their attacking rhythm and defensive intensity to level the match with a 25-19 win.

The third set proved crucial. Thailand stayed close throughout and fought deep into extra points, but Ukraine held firm to take it 28-26 and regain the lead.

Thailand refused to fade. Backed by the crowd in Bangkok, they raised their tempo again in the fourth set and forced a decider with a 25-22 win.

Ukraine, however, were more composed in the final set. They pulled away in the closing stages and sealed the match 15-10, leaving Thailand with one point from the five-set contest.





The result meant Thailand opened the second week of the tournament with another narrow defeat, but the performance showed greater fight and resilience after a difficult start to the competition.

Other matches in the Bangkok pool also shaped the Week 2 standings, with Canada beating the Netherlands 3-1 and Poland defeating Bulgaria 3-0.