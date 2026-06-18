New skill-standard wages announced, highest rate Bt650 a day

The announcement uses national labour skill standards under the law on skill development promotion as the basis for assessing workers’ skills, knowledge and abilities.

The new rates are as follows:

Machinery and production occupation group: flux-cored welder, Level 1, at not less than 550 baht per day. Machinery and production occupation group: flux-cored welder, Level 2, at not less than 650 baht per day. Machinery and production occupation group: MIG welder, Level 1, at not less than 550 baht per day. Machinery and production occupation group: MIG welder, Level 2, at not less than 650 baht per day. Electrical and electronics occupation group: off-grid solar-cell system installer, Level 1, at not less than 560 baht per day. Automation and robotics occupation group: industrial robot maintenance technician, Level 1, at not less than 630 baht per day.

The announcement will take effect 90 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette.

Employers who assign employees to positions or work that require skills, knowledge and abilities under the relevant national skill standards must pay wages at no less than the rate set for that occupation and level.

This applies whether the work covers all or only part of the relevant skill standard.

Employees who have passed a national skill-standard test in any occupation and level, whether before or after the announcement takes effect, must submit their certificate to their employer as soon as possible if they wish to exercise their right to the new wage rate.

Once the employer receives the certificate, the employer must pay the employee according to the rate set out in the announcement from the date the certificate is received.