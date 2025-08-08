Nestlé launches Starbucks RTD coffee in Thailand, boosting competition

Nestlé has launched three variants of the Starbucks Double Shot Espresso ready-to-drink line, including Starbucks Double Shot Espresso Americano (unsweetened), Starbucks Double Shot Espresso Latte, and Starbucks Double Shot Espresso Americano, all in 220ml cans, priced at 49 baht each.

Two years ago, the premium RTD coffee market (priced at 30 baht and above) was relatively small, valued at only 500 million baht. However, the growth potential has been high, driven by consumers’ desire for convenience and the ability to take drinks on the go. This has led major brands to enter the market.

Significant players in the premium RTD coffee market include Japan’s Boss Coffee, under Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand), in 250ml PET bottles priced at 35 baht; UCC, also from Japan, offering 274ml PET bottles priced at 39 baht and 185ml cans at 39 baht; and Amazon from PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR), available in 200ml PET bottles at 35 baht.

Additionally, other brands, both big and small, are attempting to shift from mass-market to premium offerings, such as Birdy Café in 200ml PET bottles at 29 baht, Arabus in 200ml PET bottles at 29 baht, and even Nestlé's Nescafé, with premium 210ml cans priced at 29 baht, already on the market (all prices are from 7-Eleven stores).