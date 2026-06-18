Global climate indicators show faster human-driven warming

The fourth edition of the Indicators of Global Climate Change (IGCC) report for 2025, prepared by an international team of more than 70 scientists, sets out an overview of a climate crisis that is worsening rapidly and continuously, attributing the changes to human activity.

In 2025, human-induced warming reached 1.37°C above pre-industrial levels.

The figure is consistent with actual measurements of global surface temperature, which found 2025 was the third-hottest year on record, with natural variability playing only a small role.

During 2016–2025, the rate of warming caused by human activity remained at a record high of 0.27°C per decade.

Scientists warned that, if this trend continues, the world will cross the Paris Agreement’s key 1.5°C threshold around 2030, or in about four years, earlier than many had expected.

The report said global greenhouse gas emissions reached a record high of 56.8 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2024, driven mainly by fossil-fuel combustion.

Although the rate of carbon dioxide emissions has begun to slow slightly, the total volume of gases released continues to rise at a worrying pace.

The concentrations of the three main greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, all set new records in 2025. Carbon dioxide in particular rose to 425.6 parts per million (ppm), up 3.8% from 2019, showing that these gases are trapping more heat in the atmosphere.