Thailand probes alleged broker fees over entry guarantee claims

Immigration Division 2 has ordered a fact-finding committee to examine rumours about a network of “bao guan” brokers allegedly demanding money in exchange for guaranteed entry to Thailand.
The brokers allegedly charged foreigners up to 10 times more after immigration checks were tightened, with prices set by visa type at between THB4,500 and THB12,000.
The move follows tougher screening aimed at blocking call-centre gangs, with refusals of entry since the start of 2026 exceeding 13,000.
The division stressed that if any officials are found to be involved, they will face decisive disciplinary and criminal action.
Alleged graft network charging foreigners 10 times more for guaranteed entry
Pol Col Pongthorn Pongratchatanan, deputy commander of Immigration Division 2 and its spokesman, clarified the case after online media published information about a network of Chinese brokers claiming they could guarantee passage through immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport, known as “bao guan”.
These brokers allegedly charged foreigners up to 10 times more, or about THB4,500 to THB12,000, depending on risk level and visa type.
Pol Maj Gen Kathathorn Khamthiang, commander of Immigration Division 2, has ordered the urgent establishment of a fact-finding committee to examine the source of the information, those involved, communications and the conduct of groups that may have falsely invoked the names of officials or government agencies to seek improper benefits.
The inquiry is intended to examine the origin of the information and the groups communicating in such a manner.
The focus is on brokers who may have falsely used the names of officials or government agencies to seek improper benefits.
If the investigation finds that any immigration officer was involved or personally demanded benefits, disciplinary action and criminal proceedings will be taken decisively and without exception.
Tighter entry screening to block scammer gangs relocating
Police Colonel Pongthorn said the increased strictness of immigration measures resulted from a policy by Pol Lt Gen Phanumart Boonyaluck, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, who ordered screening to be intensified from 2025 to prevent scammers and call-centre networks that had been hit by crackdowns in neighbouring countries and might try to move their operations into Thailand during 2026.
Immigration screening stepped up as refusals top 10,000
As part of strict screening, airport immigration has focused on groups displaying risk indicators as follows:
Misuse of visa-free entry: unusually frequent entries and exits (Visa Run) or stays longer than appropriate.
Links to transnational crime, particularly groups that may be connected with scammer gangs.
Groups at risk of deception: immigration police have interviewed more than 30,000 foreigners at risk of being deceived into crossing into neighbouring countries, especially Myanmar.
Statistics on entry refusals have risen markedly.
Since the start of 2026 to date, 13,229 people have been refused entry, while throughout 2025 the total number of refusals was 22,339.
Immigration Division 2 warns against falling for agents inflating prices
Immigration Division 2 analysed that the brokers’ price increases may have been caused by agents, especially from China, being affected by the officials’ stricter approach.
They may therefore have exploited the situation to drive up service charges.
Travellers who have properly obtained visas from a Thai embassy, such as Thailand Elite, student visas and Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) for short-term work, could be deceived and become victims.
Immigration police confirmed that travellers with the correct documents and purpose of entry would not encounter any problem at immigration checks.
On claims that immigration officials were involved and set the prices themselves, the commander of Immigration Division 2 has already appointed a committee to examine the facts.
If any official is found to have sought benefits or been involved, decisive criminal and disciplinary action will be taken.
“People who enter the country properly, have a clear purpose, complete documents and are not involved in unlawful conduct will receive normal facilitation. But for those who enter with concealed purposes, use the wrong visa type or pose a security risk, officials must act strictly to protect the country, the public and law-abiding tourists.”