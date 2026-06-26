Udon Thani set for aviation hub push as flights rise 50%

The Transport Ministry is speeding up infrastructure development to support economic and tourism growth, with the government now positioning Udon Thani as a key mechanism linking the Northeast with international markets.
Deputy Transport Minister Phattrapong Phattraprasit has opened proactive talks with executives of Thai Vietjet to upgrade regional airports into full-scale aviation hubs.
The talks involved senior airline executives, led by Pinyot Pibulsonggram, deputy chief executive officer for commercial and customer relations, Sayada Benjakul, deputy chief executive officer for corporate relations, and representatives from the Department of Airports. The discussions focused on improving convenience for passengers and strengthening regional air connectivity.
Thai Vietjet is preparing to increase domestic flight frequencies by 50%, from 98 to 147 flights per week, covering return services between Bangkok and key airports.
In addition to Udon Thani, the expanded network will cover Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Surat Thani and Ubon Ratchathani, supporting travel links and helping drive local economies.
A central goal of the plan is to promote Udon Thani as the Northeast’s international aviation hub. Thai Vietjet is preparing direct services to popular destinations including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Taipei in Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka in Japan. The routes are intended to support trade, investment and tourism from neighbouring countries.
The airline is also studying the feasibility of cross-border direct flights on the Udon Thani-Ho Chi Minh City and Krabi-Ho Chi Minh City routes, which are expected to be ready for service in 2027.
At the same time, Thai Vietjet has built a strategic partnership with EZY Airlines to connect Udon Thani with strategic Vietnamese cities, including Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City. The services are targeted for launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the aim of expanding market share and supporting the future growth of the aviation industry.
To strengthen secondary-city networks, Phattharaphong also recommended that the airline consider adding routes to high-potential provinces such as Ranong and Trang, as well as cross-regional services including Khon Kaen-Hua Hin and Chiang Mai-Hua Hin.
There are also plans to attract international flights from Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore directly to Hua Hin, enhancing the readiness of regional airports to welcome foreign visitors more effectively.