AEROTHAI to extend 30% air navigation charge relief for airlines

Phattrapong Phattraprasit, Deputy Minister of Transport, said on Sunday (June 28, 2026) that he had instructed Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) to continue measures to assist airline operators, as unrest in the Middle East continues to affect operating costs in the air transport sector.

AEROTHAI supports airlines facing the impact of the Middle East war

AEROTHAI should consider extending the reduction in air navigation charges to ease cost burdens, strengthen liquidity for airline operators affected by volatile energy prices, and maintain service continuity and Thailand’s competitiveness.