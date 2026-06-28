AEROTHAI to extend 30% air navigation charge relief for airlines

Phattrapong Phattraprasit, Deputy Minister of Transport, said on Sunday (June 28, 2026) that he had instructed Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) to continue measures to assist airline operators, as unrest in the Middle East continues to affect operating costs in the air transport sector.
AEROTHAI supports airlines facing the impact of the Middle East war
AEROTHAI should consider extending the reduction in air navigation charges to ease cost burdens, strengthen liquidity for airline operators affected by volatile energy prices, and maintain service continuity and Thailand’s competitiveness.
He also assigned AEROTHAI to closely monitor aviation developments at home and overseas, coordinate with all relevant agencies, and prepare personnel, equipment systems and contingency plans in the event of an emergency.
The ultimate goal is to serve the national interest and ensure public safety, while driving Thailand towards becoming a World-class Aviation Hub.
Extension of 30% reduction in air navigation charges
Surachai Nuprom, Executive Vice President and Acting President of AEROTHAI, added that at a meeting of the AEROTHAI Board on Wednesday (June 24, 2026), the board approved a two-month extension of the measure to ease the impact of the Middle East situation under government policy, covering July–August 2026, with the 30% rate applying to domestic flights.
Extension of payment period
It also extended the payment period (Credit Term), allowing airlines to pay 50% of the service charges by the due date, while the remaining amount will be granted an additional 30 days beyond the original payment deadline.
The move is intended to help reduce airlines’ operating costs, especially fuel costs, while improving the efficiency of air traffic management so flights can use time and fuel efficiently, reduce delays and maintain safety standards on every flight, enabling the country’s air transport system to continue operating effectively.