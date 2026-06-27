ICONSIAM plans rainbow sky show for Pride finale on June 30

ICONSIAM is preparing to close Thailand’s Pride Month celebrations with a riverside show of rainbow drones and fireworks above the Chao Phraya River on Tuesday, June 30.
The event, titled “Journey of Pride Spectrum”, is billed as Thailand’s first rainbow drone and fireworks display. It will begin at 9.35pm and run for more than five minutes above one of the most recognisable bends of the Chao Phraya, with ICONSIAM’s riverside architecture forming the backdrop.
ICONSIAM, the riverside landmark and retail destination, is staging the finale with Naruemit Pride, the organiser of Bangkok Pride Festival, under the campaign “UNITY OF PRIDE: DIVERSE SERIES, ONE COMMUNITY”. The campaign has run throughout June as part of a wider push to position Thailand as an international Pride destination.
The closing event is also being framed as part of Thailand’s broader effort to support Bangkok’s bid to host WorldPride 2030, rather than simply as a one-night entertainment programme. Siam Piwat earlier said it had joined the Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 press conference and signed an MoU linked to preparing bidding materials for WorldPride 2030.
Visitors will be able to watch the rainbow drone and fireworks display free of charge from four main areas inside ICONSIAM.
The closest riverside view will be at River Park on the G floor, where visitors can watch the fireworks and the water-feature show from the riverfront.
A higher panoramic view will be available at ICONSIAM Park on the second floor, while Napalai Terrace on the seventh floor will offer a rooftop-style vantage point overlooking the Chao Phraya bend and the rainbow fireworks.
Visitors who want to combine the show with dinner can also watch from riverside restaurants from the G floor to the sixth floor, subject to each venue’s seating and service arrangements.
The Pride finale will not be limited to the evening show. Throughout June 30, ICONSIAM will feature rainbow-themed installations and light displays around the property.
These include ICONIC Rainbow Lighting on the building’s roofline, the Pride Rainbow Waterfall on the sixth floor, and The ICONIC Multimedia Water Features in a rainbow theme at 8pm. The water-feature show is described by ICONSIAM as the longest multimedia water feature in Southeast Asia.
ICONSIAM said the event is intended to welcome people of all genders, ages and identities to take part in the final celebration of Pride Month and share the imagery of Thailand’s Rainbow Culture with wider audiences online.
For visitors planning to attend, the key time is 9.35pm on Tuesday, June 30, when the Journey of Pride Spectrum drone and fireworks show is scheduled to light up the river.
More details are available through ICONSIAM’s call centre at 1338 and the official ICONSIAM channels.