ICONSIAM plans rainbow sky show for Pride finale on June 30

ICONSIAM is preparing to close Thailand’s Pride Month celebrations with a riverside show of rainbow drones and fireworks above the Chao Phraya River on Tuesday, June 30.

The event, titled “Journey of Pride Spectrum”, is billed as Thailand’s first rainbow drone and fireworks display. It will begin at 9.35pm and run for more than five minutes above one of the most recognisable bends of the Chao Phraya, with ICONSIAM’s riverside architecture forming the backdrop.

ICONSIAM, the riverside landmark and retail destination, is staging the finale with Naruemit Pride, the organiser of Bangkok Pride Festival, under the campaign “UNITY OF PRIDE: DIVERSE SERIES, ONE COMMUNITY”. The campaign has run throughout June as part of a wider push to position Thailand as an international Pride destination.

The closing event is also being framed as part of Thailand’s broader effort to support Bangkok’s bid to host WorldPride 2030, rather than simply as a one-night entertainment programme. Siam Piwat earlier said it had joined the Bangkok Pride Festival 2026 press conference and signed an MoU linked to preparing bidding materials for WorldPride 2030.