Anutin congratulates Chadchart after Bangkok poll win

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has congratulated Chadchart Sittipunt after unofficial results showed the independent candidate securing a second term as Bangkok governor.
Anutin posted the message on his personal Facebook account after the unofficial vote count in the Bangkok governor election showed Chadchart, a former Bangkok governor running as an independent candidate, leading by a wide margin.
“Congratulations to Ajarn Chadchart. I am ready to cooperate in working for Bangkok,” Anutin wrote.
The message came as Bangkok election officials announced the unofficial results of the Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council elections after more than four hours of vote counting following the close of polls.
Bangkok permanent secretary Narong Ruengsri, acting as Bangkok’s local election director, held the briefing on June 28, 2026, together with Acting Sub Lt Dr Samphan Saengkhamloet, director of the Bangkok Election Commission Office, and Khajit Chatchavanich, Chairman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Local Election Commission.
Narong reported that more than 95% of results from 6,628 polling stations across Bangkok’s 50 districts had already been sent into the vote-processing system.
According to the unofficial count, Chadchart Sittipunt, candidate No 9, received the highest number of votes with 1,444,914, or 65.6% of ballots counted.
Mallika Boonmeetrakool Mahasook, candidate No 14, came second with 288,171 votes, or 13.1%, while Chaiwat Sathawornwichit, candidate No 10, ranked third with 176,934 votes, or 8%.
For the Bangkok governor election, there were 4,428,644 eligible voters, with 2,201,739 people casting ballots, equal to a turnout of 49.7%.
In the Bangkok Metropolitan Council election, 4,384,693 people were eligible to vote, while 2,077,921 exercised their voting rights, representing a turnout of 47.4%.
Narong added that election statistics broken down by district and polling station had been published on the “Bangkok Election 69” website so the public could check the figures transparently.
He thanked Bangkok residents for turning out to vote and taking part in the democratic process.
“I would like to thank all election workers, including polling station committees, security officers, vote-processing staff and personnel from all sectors, totalling more than 74,000 people, for carrying out their duties with sacrifice, dedication and patience. Their work helped ensure that this election proceeded in an orderly, honest, fair and transparent manner,” Narong said.
Acting Sub Lt Dr Samphan stressed that the figures announced were still unofficial.
Bangkok’s local election commission will first consider whether to endorse the results before forwarding them to the Bangkok Election Commission Office and the national Election Commission for further legal procedures.
If no objections or complaints are filed over the election, the Election Commission is expected to certify the results within 30 days.
If objections or complaints are submitted, the results must be certified within 60 days, in line with the law.