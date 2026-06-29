Anutin congratulates Chadchart after Bangkok poll win

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has congratulated Chadchart Sittipunt after unofficial results showed the independent candidate securing a second term as Bangkok governor.

Anutin posted the message on his personal Facebook account after the unofficial vote count in the Bangkok governor election showed Chadchart, a former Bangkok governor running as an independent candidate, leading by a wide margin.

“Congratulations to Ajarn Chadchart. I am ready to cooperate in working for Bangkok,” Anutin wrote.

The message came as Bangkok election officials announced the unofficial results of the Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council elections after more than four hours of vote counting following the close of polls.