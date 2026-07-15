Thailand’s police launch fully online criminal record check service

The Criminal Records Division of the Royal Thai Police has officially launched an online criminal record check service to make it easier for people who need the document for job applications or other transactions.
Users can complete every stage online, from submitting a request to receiving the result.
Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, said the launch was in line with the digital government policy aimed at improving public services.
The government aims to provide fully online, paperless services under its Zero Paper approach, link data through a Super App and make government data available as Open Data to promote transparency and reduce the need for people to travel.
Members of the public can check their criminal records themselves through the Criminal Records Division’s official website at www.crd.go.th/bg/landing.
The system is designed to be easy to use, fast and highly secure. The steps are:
The Deputy Government Spokesperson added that users who verify their identity through the ThaID app would find the service most convenient, as they could access the system and request a criminal record result by email from anywhere at any time.
Although the online system covers most needs, people who require an original document signed in ink by an officer can still collect it in person.
Applicants may choose to collect their results at service points nationwide, including: