Thailand’s police launch fully online criminal record check service

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand’s police launch fully online criminal record check service

Applicants can submit requests, verify their identity, pay online and receive digitally signed results by email without visiting an office.

  • The Royal Thai Police's Criminal Records Division has launched a fully online service for the public to request criminal record checks.
  • The entire process, from application and identity verification to payment and receiving a digitally signed result via email, can be completed on the division's official website.
  • The service is part of a broader Thai government digital policy to improve public services, reduce paperwork, and increase convenience for citizens.
  • While the system is primarily digital, an option to collect an original, ink-signed document in person is still available for those who require it.

The Criminal Records Division of the Royal Thai Police has officially launched an online criminal record check service to make it easier for people who need the document for job applications or other transactions.

Users can complete every stage online, from submitting a request to receiving the result.

Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, said the launch was in line with the digital government policy aimed at improving public services.

The government aims to provide fully online, paperless services under its Zero Paper approach, link data through a Super App and make government data available as Open Data to promote transparency and reduce the need for people to travel.

Four steps for an online criminal record check

Members of the public can check their criminal records themselves through the Criminal Records Division’s official website at www.crd.go.th/bg/landing.

The system is designed to be easy to use, fast and highly secure. The steps are:

  • Submit a request: Go to the website and enter personal details to submit a criminal record check request.
  • Verify identity: The system offers two options: the ThaID app or entering the Laser Code on the back of a national identity card.
  • Pay online: Users can choose a convenient payment method, including mobile or internet banking, scanning a QR code, paying at a bank counter or using an ATM.
  • Receive the result: After payment is completed, the system will send the criminal record check result, bearing a digital signature, to the applicant’s email address.

The Deputy Government Spokesperson added that users who verify their identity through the ThaID app would find the service most convenient, as they could access the system and request a criminal record result by email from anywhere at any time.

Options for those requiring an original document

Although the online system covers most needs, people who require an original document signed in ink by an officer can still collect it in person.

Applicants may choose to collect their results at service points nationwide, including:

  • Criminal Records Division
  • Police Forensic Science Centres 1–10
  • Provincial Police Forensic Science units nationwide

The Nation Editorial Team

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