Thailand’s police launch fully online criminal record check service

The Criminal Records Division of the Royal Thai Police has officially launched an online criminal record check service to make it easier for people who need the document for job applications or other transactions.

Users can complete every stage online, from submitting a request to receiving the result.

Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, said the launch was in line with the digital government policy aimed at improving public services.

The government aims to provide fully online, paperless services under its Zero Paper approach, link data through a Super App and make government data available as Open Data to promote transparency and reduce the need for people to travel.