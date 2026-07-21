Canada gains observer status in Japan-UK-Italy fighter project

Canada will be allowed to examine key information from the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) without funding or taking part in aircraft development after becoming the initiative’s first observer on Tuesday (July 21).
The decision was confirmed at a meeting in London attended by Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting and Canadian Minister of National Defence David J. McGuinty.
Streeting began serving in the post that day.
Ottawa’s observer status will cover information about the planned aircraft’s capabilities and the companies expected to be involved in its production and sale.
Canada is also understood to be weighing full membership and the possible purchase of GCAP aircraft in the future.
Japan, Britain and Italy intend the new aircraft to replace the Japan Air Self-Defence Force’s F-2 and the principal fighters operated by the British and Italian militaries.
Japan plans to introduce the first GCAP aircraft in 2035, when the retirement of its F-2 fleet is due to begin.
The aircraft is intended to follow existing fifth-generation fighters such as the US F-22 and F-35, the latter of which is operated by Japan.
It is expected to combine strong stealth performance with advanced networked combat functions, including the ability to operate alongside drones.
A Japanese Defence Ministry source said an increase in the programme’s participants “will help boost interoperability among like-minded countries in the medium to long term”.
Germany is believed to be interested in GCAP after its joint fighter development project with France was abandoned.
Saudi Arabia has also reportedly been considering participation.
Koizumi and Crosetto separately agreed on Tuesday to maintain close coordination towards the programme’s success.
They also shared the view that security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions could not be separated.
The two ministers further backed closer bilateral security ties through exchanges between Japan’s Self-Defence Forces and the Italian military, as well as cooperation on defence equipment and technology.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]