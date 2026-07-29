Thailand and Myanmar strengthen cooperation on narcotics control

Thailand has asked Myanmar to help locate major Thai drug fugitives and tighten oversight of precursor chemicals as both countries seek faster action against drug-production sites, Thai authorities reported.

The requests were raised during a July 25 visit to Myanmar by a delegation headed by Paiboon Khumchaya, a former general.

Its reported members included Thailand’s justice minister, a deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, senior Narcotics Suppression Bureau officials and representatives of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).