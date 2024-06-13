Rights groups urge Thailand not to extradite at-risk Vietnamese activist

Calls to the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand went unanswered.

Vietnam has long been criticized by rights groups and others for its treatment of the country’s Montagnard minority, a term loosely used to refer to many predominantly Christian ethnic groups that live in the central highlands and neighbouring Cambodia.

Human Rights Watch has said many have been driven to seek asylum in Cambodia and Thailand as Vietnamese authorities have subjected their communities to intimidation, arbitrary arrests and mistreatment in custody.

“Y Quynh Bdap would be at real risk if returned to Vietnam,” said Bryony Lau, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch.

“Thai authorities should immediately release this prominent religious freedom advocate and refugee. Returning him to Vietnam would be a violation of Thailand’s obligations under Thai and international law.”

The organization has been critical of Thailand for its record of sending home dissidents from Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos and China to uncertain fates, in what they said in a recent report was a quid-pro-quo form of transnational repression, in which those countries sent home dissidents wanted by Thailand.

The country has ratified the International Convention for Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, which took effect Thursday, but it’s unclear whether Bdap’s case will fall under its purview.

“Cooperation between states in locating persecuted opposition groups is a concerning situation for human rights,” Kannavee said.

He cited examples of Thai activists turning up dead in Laos and Cambodian opposition groups being rounded up in Thailand.

“This is happening all over,” Kane said.

“Transnational repression does happen and the exchanges of these dissidents happen regularly, whether in secret or in full view of the public.”

Bdap was convicted in January on terrorism charges and sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison for his alleged involvement in the Dak Lak riots, at a time when he was in Thailand.

Overall, about 100 people were tried for alleged involvement in the violent riots at two district government offices in which nine people were killed, including four police officers and two government officials. Fifty-three were convicted on charges of “terrorism against the people’s government,” state-run Vietnam News reported.

Days after the verdicts, Vietnamese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang rejected criticism that Vietnam had used the trial as an opportunity to crack down on ethnic minorities, saying the government needed to “strictly deal with terrorism according to international law,” the Vietnam News reported.

“All ethnicities living in a territory of Vietnam are equal,” she said.

Unlike Uyghur refugees indefinitely detained by Thai authorities, Bdap faces a more credible threat of extradition since he has been criminally convicted in his homeland, the Peace Rights Foundation said.

In the video entreaty Bdap recorded before being apprehended, he pleaded for the “help of the United Nations, NGOs, and governments of democratic countries.”

“Please protect me,” he said.

AP