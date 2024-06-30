Myanmar central bank refutes UN report on weapons transactions

The Central Bank of Myanmar “expressed our strong objection to the UN special rapporteur’s report”, it said in a statement published in a junta newspaper on June 29.

“The UN report severely harms the interests of Myanmar civilians and the relationship between Myanmar and other countries.”

The rapporteur on Myanmar’s human rights, Mr Tom Andrews, reported on June 26 that while international efforts to isolate the junta appeared to have dented its ability to buy military equipment, it still imported US$253 million (S$343 million) worth of weapons, dual-use technologies, manufacturing equipment and other materials in the 12 months to March.

The report said Myanmar had the help of international banks, including those from Southeast Asian neighbour Thailand, for its purchases.