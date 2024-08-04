MNDAA releases photos alleging seizure of Lashio's Northeast Command

On the afternoon of August 3, the MNDAA released photos of the capture of the Northeast Command in Lashio, and the news was widely reported in the exile media.

On October 27, 2023, the three northern brotherhood alliances launched a military campaign called Operation 1027, and there were large and small battles that took place in northern Shan State. After China urged both sides to maintain peace and stability in the border region and hold a cease-fire as soon as possible to meet, through their intervention, the delegation of the State Administration Council and the three northern allies held talks and agreed to a cease-fire in January 2024, and took control of the cities they had captured.

Then, at the end of June 2024, after the start of the second phase of Operation 1027, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) attacked Mogok, Nawnghkio and Hsipaw areas and the MDY PDF, which cooperated with the TNLA, carried out attacks on security posts in Madaya-Singku, and on July 3, MNDAA and its allies began attacking military bases around Lashio, where the Northeast Command is located.