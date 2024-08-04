MNDAA releases photos alleging seizure of Lashio's Northeast Command

On the afternoon of August 3, the MNDAA released photos of the capture of the Northeast Command in Lashio, and the news was widely reported in the exile media.
On October 27, 2023, the three northern brotherhood alliances launched a military campaign called Operation 1027, and there were large and small battles that took place in northern Shan State. After China urged both sides to maintain peace and stability in the border region and hold a cease-fire as soon as possible to meet, through their intervention, the delegation of the State Administration Council and the three northern allies held talks and agreed to a cease-fire in January 2024, and took control of the cities they had captured.
Then, at the end of June 2024, after the start of the second phase of Operation 1027, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) attacked Mogok, Nawnghkio and Hsipaw areas and the MDY PDF, which cooperated with the TNLA, carried out attacks on security posts in Madaya-Singku, and on July 3, MNDAA and its allies began attacking military bases around Lashio, where the Northeast Command is located.
In carrying out such attacks, the MNDAA and its allies continued to fire homemade rockets into the city of Lashio. After the explosion of the homemade rockets in the residential areas caused the deaths of civilians, the residents of Lashio City fled to safe areas, and about 90 per cent of the residents of Lashio City had to flee the war.
Fighting continued daily around Lashio and after the military bombarded the MNDAA-controlled city of Laukkai in the early morning hours of July 14, the MNDAA announced a one-sided ceasefire from July 14 to 18 out of respect and honour for the four-day meeting of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party.
Although the ceasefire was announced, the MNDAA continued to fire homemade rockets into Lashio City and continued to attack the Tatmadaw's battalions. The Tatmadaw also carried out a bombing attack in the city of Hsenwi controlled by the MNDAA, and the MNDAA announced a one-sided ceasefire from July 19 to 31 that it would actively respond to China's demand for an immediate cease-fire and an end the hostilities.
Although the MNDAA announced a cease-fire, on the other hand, they launched heavy attacks on the military bases in Lashio until August 3, and now it has been announced that they have captured the Northeast Command.
Regarding the news that the MNDAA has taken over the Northeast Command, some of the Tatmadaw supporters wrote on the social network that they had lost contact with Northeast Command in the morning of August 3, but they had resumed contact in the evening. It is said that the convoy that went to Northeast Command was also attacked on the way. It is said that the troops joined at the Northeast Command have retreated and moved to another place. Some said the MNDAAs entered in the Northeast Command, but Tatmadaw were still attacking the MNDAA.
Currently, according to a person monitoring the military situation in Lashio, gunshots were heard around Northeast Command in Lashio until 8 pm on August 3, but the details of the situation on the ground are not yet known.
In addition, the media asked about the news of the battle of Lashio to the SAC information team, but nothing has been released yet.
