Stronger ties with Mekong nations stressed

The spokesperson's remarks, which were published on the ministry's website, came as Foreign Minister Wang Yi was set to visit Myanmar and attend the 9th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Thailand from Wednesday to Saturday.

China hopes to work with the Mekong countries at the foreign ministers' meeting to review the progress of cooperation, take stock of past experiences, and plan for the next steps to advance the partnership, the spokesperson said.

The Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism, which features regional collaboration, consultation and shared benefits, involves six countries — China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.