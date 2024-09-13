Myanmar Embassy ends visa extensions for short-term course attendees in Thailand

Some students have obtained Non-ED visas and are attending in virtual format for courses such as Thai language courses (short term) and English courses for teachers (short term) in Thailand.
Currently, due to the large number of participants, starting from September 16, PE-type passport renewals for short-term course participants will no longer be processed at the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok and the Myanmar Consulate General in Chiang Mai, according to the embassy's statement.
However, the exchange of PE passports for post-graduate, undergraduate universities, and primary and secondary school students in Thailand will continue as usual, it said.
