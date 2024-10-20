Gen Z’s tech savviness is reshaping workplace hierarchy 

As workplaces adopt these digital communication tools, hierarchies naturally become less rigid. Employees at all levels can easily connect with leaders, offering suggestions or raising concerns without the layers of traditional corporate structure.

This change can improve the flow of information, allowing ideas from different levels of the company to influence decision-making. However, with this openness comes a challenge: maintaining clear responsibility and accountability. When communication is fluid, leaders must find ways to ensure that roles and decisions remain clear without stifling the natural exchange of ideas.

Additionally, Gen Z’s preference for transparency is shaping workplace expectations. They want to be included in decisions, to understand the reasoning behind strategies, and to feel that their contributions matter.

This push for openness can create stronger connections within teams and help foster a sense of shared purpose. It does, however, require leaders to be more approachable and open than they may be used to.

To navigate these shifts, companies can tap into the skills and perspectives that Gen Z brings by implementing reverse mentoring programs. These programs pair younger employees, who are digital natives, with senior staff to guide them in leveraging digital tools for more effective communication and collaboration.

For instance, at companies like PwC, reverse mentoring programs have been used to teach senior leadership how to utilize social media, digital project management platforms, and other tech tools that Gen Z employees are already comfortable with. This not only boosts digital literacy among senior staff but also promotes smoother, more inclusive communication across the entire organization.

Reverse mentoring goes beyond just teaching technology—it bridges generational gaps and flattens hierarchies in a way that benefits both sides. Senior leaders gain practical skills in navigating the digital landscape, while younger employees learn about leadership, strategy, and decision-making. The mutual respect and open dialogue fostered by these programs help break down traditional barriers, creating a more connected and cohesive workplace.

Ultimately, by combining the strengths of both generations, companies can foster a more connected, agile, and efficient workplace. Reverse mentoring doesn’t just teach senior staff about new technologies; it promotes a culture of continuous learning and collaboration. As organizations become more connected through these digital tools, they are better equipped to face the challenges of the modern workplace. The flattened hierarchy, instead of causing confusion, becomes an asset—driving quicker solutions and more adaptive strategies.

By embracing reverse mentoring, businesses can take proactive steps toward a future where generational differences enhance, rather than hinder, the overall success of the company. It’s a win-win situation: senior staff benefit from new tech skills and perspectives, while Gen Z employees gain mentorship and professional development opportunities. This initiative ensures that organizations stay competitive, resilient, and prepared to meet the challenges of an increasingly digital world.

By: Ts Elman Mustafa El Bakri

The author is CEO and Founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency, and the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at [email protected]

