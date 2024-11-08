Cambodian fragrant rice wins "World’s Best Rice" award for sixth time

The event was organised by the International Commodity Institute (ICI) and The Rice Trader (TRT) from the US.

Lun Yeng, secretary-general of the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF), told The Post on November 7 that the victory is an honour for the country and Cambodia’s entire rice sector.

He attributed the success to the collective efforts and collaboration of everyone involved, from seed selection to maintenance and processing at rice mills, which have helped Cambodian rice gain international recognition for its quality and flavour.