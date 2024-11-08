Cambodian fragrant rice wins "World’s Best Rice" award for sixth time

The event was organised by the International Commodity Institute (ICI) and The Rice Trader (TRT) from the US.
Lun Yeng, secretary-general of the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF), told The Post on November 7 that the victory is an honour for the country and Cambodia’s entire rice sector.
He attributed the success to the collective efforts and collaboration of everyone involved, from seed selection to maintenance and processing at rice mills, which have helped Cambodian rice gain international recognition for its quality and flavour.
He added that the federation also extends its congratulations to Cambodian farmers for their dedicated work in rice cultivation and expresses gratitude to rice mills for their efforts in processing and refining.
He stated, “Winning the ‘World’s Best Rice’ award again brings additional pride to Cambodia’s rice sector. This recognition will facilitate the marketing of our rice, as it enables us to better convey its quality to customers.”
According to the CRF, the brand “Malis Angkor” represents high-quality, trusted premium Cambodian fragrant rice.
Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries spokesperson Im Rachana expressed her congratulations through a post on her personal social media account and noted that Cambodia previously won the award in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2022.
Rachana encouraged farmers to cultivate the “Phka Rumduol” and “Sen Kra’op” varieties, which are known for their delicious taste, strong market demand, and excellent reputation both regionally and globally.
A CRF report released on November 7 noted that in the first 10 months of 2024, Cambodia exported 507,029 tonnes of rice to 66 destinations through 55 exporting companies, generating approximately $376.63 million. Additionally, the country exported 4.036 billion tonnes of paddy rice to neighbouring countries, earning $1.185 billion.
Hin Pisei
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network