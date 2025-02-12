True rejects Myanmar link after 2,000 SIM cards found discarded

Telecom giant True issued a statement on Tuesday, denying any policy to produce SIM cards for distribution in Myanmar.
The statement came in response to the discovery of more than 2,000 SIM cards discarded along the Mekong River in Mukdahan province. Among them were TrueMove H SIM cards labelled “Myanmar SIM (DSP)” and others issued by Dtac.
True clarified that these SIM cards were rendered unusable due to the company’s strict user verification measures, which may have led to their disposal. The company also stated that it has blocked SIM card usage in border areas in compliance with regulations set by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to prevent misuse.
True explained that Burmese-language SIM cards were part of a marketing strategy aimed at Myanmar customers residing in Thailand, a practice also adopted by other mobile operators.
“True would like to confirm that the company does not have a policy to produce SIM cards for distribution in Myanmar,” the statement reiterated.
True further assured that it operates in full compliance with Thai laws and regulations, and remains committed to cooperating with authorities on issues affecting society.