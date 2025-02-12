True rejects Myanmar link after 2,000 SIM cards found discarded

True clarified that these SIM cards were rendered unusable due to the company’s strict user verification measures, which may have led to their disposal. The company also stated that it has blocked SIM card usage in border areas in compliance with regulations set by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to prevent misuse.

True explained that Burmese-language SIM cards were part of a marketing strategy aimed at Myanmar customers residing in Thailand, a practice also adopted by other mobile operators.