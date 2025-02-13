How Southeast Asia can push back against rising food imports

The strategy should focus on boosting intra-Asean food supply chains and reducing dependence on external markets, they said.

Nik Syafiah Anis, a research associate at Khazanah Research Institute, said a highly integrated regional food supply chain will strengthen food security in ASEAN.

“Encouraging trade policies that facilitate the seamless flow of agricultural goods by reducing tariffs and eliminating non-tariff barriers can improve food accessibility and diversity,” she said.

The call for greater collaboration comes amid Indonesia’s plan to gradually end its reliance on food imports, a move that highlights ASEAN’s rising food imports.